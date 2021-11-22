Pop Singer Tiffany Tells Crowd ‘F*ck You’ As She Appeared To Struggle Through ‘I Think We’re Alone Now’

Superstar Tiffany told the crowd at her concert in Florida “fuck you” after she appeared to struggle while singing one of her biggest hits.

The 50-year-old pop singer was on stage in Melbourne singing her hit song “I Think We’re Alone Now” when it sounded like she stumbled over some of the lyrics in the clip posted by TMZ in a piece published Monday.

It is unclear what exactly happened, but the 80’s star pointed at the crowd and said “fuck you guys.” (RELATED: Justin Bieber Falls Again During Concert!)

WATCH:

She then said something unintelligible and told the apparent hecklers in the crowd it was her song. (RELATED: Celebrities Speak Out In Defense Of Britney Spears Following Her Plea To End Conservatorship)

“This is my hit,” the singer explained. “I’ve been singing it right.”

Apparently there was no hard feelings, at least in the immediate aftermath, as the former teen pop star got to the main chorus and the crowd joined in singing along with her.

A representative for the pop star told the outlet that she had lost her voice and was frustrated with her performance.

In 1987, Tiffany’s version of the song spent two weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart and was hands down her biggest hit, the outlet noted.