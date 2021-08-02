‘F*ck Your Mask’: Busta Rhymes Says ‘Stop Trying To Take Our Civil Liberties Away’

Legendary rapper Busta Rhymes blew up on government “policies and mandates” regarding mask wearing and said “COVID can suck a dick.”

”This is my second show in front of human life in the last 15 fucking months,” the 49-year-old performer shared with his audience in a clip that recently surfaced on social media. (RELATED: ‘This Is ABSURD’: Megyn Kelly Blasts Report About Children Under 11 Wearing Masks Until ‘Fully Vaccinated’)

“COVID can suck a dick,” he added. “All these little weird ass government policies and mandates suck a dick. Stop trying to take our civil liberties away.” (RELATED: Megyn Kelly Defends Piers Morgan, Says ‘In An Era Of Free Speech Being Stifled’ We ‘Need More’ Like Him, Not ‘Fewer’)

WATCH:

The “Break Ya Neck” hitmaker and the crowd celebrated being outside June 19 as he called it the “god given right of freedom.”

“No human being supposed to tell you you can’t breath freely,” the performer born Trevor George Smith Jr. told his audience in St. Louis. “Fuck your mask. I’m saying. Some of you might feel differently, but fuck your mask.”

“I can’t rhyme to you with a mask on,” he added. “We can’t eat food with a fucking mask on. We can’t even see each other smile with a mask on.”

Rhymes talked about how he comes from a different time, a time when if he wanted to let a female know he was interested in them he would have to do stuff with his face. He said we give each other energy by seeing each other’s faces and all of that energy is “blocked” when we have masks on.

The rapper apologized for getting a little “political” but said that he missed his people during the pandemic and last 15 months. He also made it clear he’s not “going through that shit again.”

“And make sure you all are prepared too,” Rhymes shared. “If anything came out of this motherfucker was a lot of learning. I learned so much shit in this little time off. Thank you for the one thing that come out of this fucking shut down, I have become more empowered.”