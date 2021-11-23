Baker Mayfield Reacts To Fans Booing Him, Says He Doesn’t ‘Really Care’

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield wants fans to know he doesn’t care if they don’t like him.

The Browns struggled mightily on offense during a 13-10 win over Detroit this past weekend, and Mayfield looked far from impressive. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

When asked about fans booing him and the offense, Mayfield responded with, “Those are probably the same fans that won’t be quiet while we’re on offense and trying to operate. So, don’t really care.”

Baker, on the fans that booed him in the second half Sunday: “Those are probably the same fans that won’t be quiet while we’re on offense and trying to operate. So, don’t really care.” #Browns pic.twitter.com/muKyxFWdFM — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) November 22, 2021

Well, I’m glad to see Baker is back to behaving in a normal fashion! I’m glad to see he’s out here taking shots at the fans.

You know things are going great when Cleveland is 6-5, struggling to move the ball on offense and Mayfield is telling fans he doesn’t care what they think.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cleveland Browns (@clevelandbrowns)

It’s truly amazing how often Mayfield manages to alienate people. I’m not a big believer in keeping your mouth shut if you don’t have something nice to say, but I am a big believer in not not pissing off your customer base.

Who is the customer base in the NFL? The fans who tune in to watch games and buy tickets. Mayfield telling them he doesn’t care if they boo isn’t a great look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cleveland Browns (@clevelandbrowns)

The Browns and their starting QB better get it figured out sooner rather than later, or this season is going to go off the tracks.