Editorial

Terrifying Viral Video Shows Great White Sharks Feasting On A Seal

Sharks (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/A_WhiteShark/status/1460971234171056130)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
A terrifying video shows a group of sharks going to town on a seal.

In a Twitter video shared by Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, a group of sharks mauled a seal off the coast of Cape Cod. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a watch below. It’s absolutely terrifying.

You can add this video to the list of reasons why I stay far away from the water. I feel like a broken record at this point, but it’s worth repeating.

Last time I checked, sharks don’t attack you while you’re walking down the sidewalk!

Yet, we see example after example of sharks just dominating the water and tearing other sea creatures to shreds.

Yeah, it’s going to be a hard pass from me. That’s a complete and total hard pass from me. I’m not going anywhere near the damn water as long as sharks are out there causing problems.

Stay away from these beasts, my friends. Stay away!

H/T: BroBible