Terrifying Viral Video Shows Great White Sharks Feasting On A Seal

A terrifying video shows a group of sharks going to town on a seal.

In a Twitter video shared by Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, a group of sharks mauled a seal off the coast of Cape Cod. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a watch below. It’s absolutely terrifying.

Even though we have passed peak season for white shark activity along the Cape Cod coast, it is important to note that white sharks are still in the area. Thank you to R. Nossa for sharing this footage that he took of a seal predation on 11/7 near the s. tip of Monomoy Island. pic.twitter.com/ltZtvzpAXW — Atlantic White Shark Conservancy (@A_WhiteShark) November 17, 2021

You can add this video to the list of reasons why I stay far away from the water. I feel like a broken record at this point, but it’s worth repeating.

Last time I checked, sharks don’t attack you while you’re walking down the sidewalk!

Yet, we see example after example of sharks just dominating the water and tearing other sea creatures to shreds.

Yeah, it’s going to be a hard pass from me. That’s a complete and total hard pass from me. I’m not going anywhere near the damn water as long as sharks are out there causing problems.

Stay away from these beasts, my friends. Stay away!

H/T: BroBible