‘Prison Life And Etiquette’: Here’s What Jeffrey Epstein’s Fellow Inmates Had To Say About Him

New documents about disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, including conversations inmates had with him and more, were released Tuesday, The New York Times (NYT) reported.

Epstein, who was jailed in Manhattan on federal sex charges involving minors, was found unconscious on the floor of his prison cell. Epstein had bedsheets tied around his neck.

In conversations with other inmates, Epstein spoke about his interests in mathematics and physics and even offered investment advice. Epstein also complained about his running toilet, his prison uniform and difficulty sleeping while in jail, the NYT reported.

Handwritten notes were taken by inmates, who were observing Epstein. “Epstein and I are talking about the escort business. Epstein and I are talking about arbitrage.” Epstein would also talk about the celebrities he knew, the NYT reported.

Epstein asked inmates about “the kinds of crazy things” that occur in prison on one of his first nights in jail, according to the outlet. Epstein was offered dinner around midnight, but according to the inmate, he “refused” it “because it was nasty. (He was right),” the NYT reported. (RELATED: Barclays CEO Resigns Over Alleged Ties To Jeffrey Epstein)

Epstein spoke late into the night about “prison life and etiquette.” The prisoner said that “the class is over” at 2:35 am because Epstein was asleep within 10 minutes.

The New York Times filed a Freedom of Information (FOI) lawsuit with the Federal Bureau of Prisons, which were holding thousands of records on Epstein.

Epstein had a formal suicide risk evaluation on July 9 and the psychologist said he “adamantly denied any suicidal ideation,” according to the Times. “Being alive is fun,” he said.