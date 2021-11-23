Lane Kiffin Says The Egg Bowl ‘Is Just Football,’ Adds You ‘Shouldn’t Hate People’ Because Of Their School Choice

Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin had a very reasonable take on college football rivalries.

The Rebels will play the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the Egg Bowl this Thursday night at 7:30 EST on ESPN, and it’s one of the most intense rivalries in all of sports. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, Kiffin doesn’t think people should hate each other over it.

According to Brad Logan, Kiffin told the media late Monday afternoon, “It is just football. You really shouldn’t hate people because of where you go to school.”

This is the definition of an incredibly rational and reasonable take from Lane Kiffin. It’s about as reasonable as it gets.

Believe it or not, he’s also 100% correct. You shouldn’t be hating people over where they went to school.

Now, let me unpack that a little bit before you all jump down my throat. It’s more than okay to hate your rival football teams and I encourage all the trash talking you can dish out.

However, you shouldn’t hate the individual simply because they went to a rival school. Hate what they represent on Saturdays but don’t get too crazy.

Now, if they’re just a terrible person, hate them all you want. Embrace the rage, but if it’s just a football rivalry, then hate them on Saturdays and still be friends with them every other day of the week.

I have a ton of friends who went to rival Big Ten schools. I still drink beer with them. That might blow your mind, but it’s true. So, I totally agree with Kiffin’s take.