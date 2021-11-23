Mike Gundy Gives Incredibly Deep Answer When Talking About Why Thanksgiving Side Dishes Aren’t Served All Year

Oklahoma state football coach Mike Gundy had an incredibly deep answer when discussing Thanksgiving side dishes.

In a video tweeted by Cayden McFarland, the head coach of the Cowboys was talking about how he loves Thanksgiving sides, and he got into why they're not served all year.

The reason in his mind? Society simply moves too fast and people don’t take time to have a proper dinner. I don’t want to spoil any of this. Just fire up the video below.

Mike Gundy is a ham and sides guy pic.twitter.com/NMx1VgIddc — Cayden McFarland (@caydenmc) November 22, 2021

You can tell Gundy has put a hell of a lot of thought into this situation, and he clearly cares a lot about the fact people aren’t sitting down and eating dinner together anymore.

That wasn’t just him shooting from the hip. That was Mike Gundy keeping it as real as possible, and I respect the hell out of it.

He just wants to know why we can’t have green bean casserole all year, and I think it’s a fair question. If we just slowed down a little bit, we could enjoy a few more dinners.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OSU Cowboy Football (@cowboy_fb)

To his point, one of my few rules in life is to always set aside time for dinner. I’ll eat lunch on the go, but dinner is a different story.

Routines matter and making time for dinner every day, taking time to sit down and unplug while eating is important.

I think there’s no doubt at all that Gundy would agree.

Props to Gundy for keeping it real as always. You just love to see it!