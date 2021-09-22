Wednesday Is The 14-Year Anniversary Of Mike Gundy’s Infamous ‘I’m A Man Rant’

Wednesday marks the 14-year anniversary of Mike Gundy’s incredible rant about being a man.

On September 22, 2007, the Oklahoma State head football coach went wild over an article he didn’t like in the newspaper, and ended up shouting “I’m a man! I’m 40!” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The rest is history. For the past 14 years, it’s been the most famous rant in college football. Take a walk down memory lane below.

It’s honestly hard to believe that it’s already been 14 years since Gundy unleashed that rant. I was in high school when it happened, and I still remember it dominating TV.

That was before social media was really a thing. I can only imagine what the reaction would have been like if he did a rant like that today.

🗣 I’M A MAN, I’M 40! 14 years ago today, Mike Gundy delivered one of the most iconic quotes in CFB history pic.twitter.com/UCmJFAGhY8 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 22, 2021

The best part about Gundy is that he hasn’t really slowed down at all when it comes to being a content machine.

He’s hands down one of the most entertaining coaches in college football and he’s also dependable for a great sound bite or quote.

Shoutout to Gundy for giving fans one of the greatest moments in college football history on this day 14 years ago. It will always be epic.