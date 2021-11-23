MLB All-Star Pitcher Doug Jones Dead At 64

MLB All-Star relief pitcher Doug Jones, best known for his time with the Cleveland Indians, has died. He was 64.

“We are saddened by the loss of one of our orgs all-time greats, Doug Jones,” the Cleveland Guardians [formerly Indians] tweeted. The comments were noted by CBS Sports in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“His 129 saves is 3rd in franchise history,” the post added. “He was a member of the club’s Top 100 roster, celebrated in 2001. He enjoyed 16 big league seasons, 7 in Cleveland (1986-1991, 98) including 3X as an All-Star.”

We are saddened by the loss of one of our orgs all-time greats, Doug Jones. His 129 saves is 3rd in franchise history. He was a member of the club’s Top 100 roster, celebrated in 2001. He enjoyed 16 big league seasons, 7 in Cleveland (1986-1991, 98) including 3X as an All-Star. pic.twitter.com/aRYuBDPVNr — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) November 22, 2021

Former teammate Greg Swindell took to social media following news of his death and tweeted that Jones had died from “complications” from COVID-19. (RELATED: 28-Year-Old ‘Wicked Tuna’ Star Dies Suddenly. Read The Details)

“Sad to tweet, that a long time friend, teammate, husband father grandfather and one hell of a pitcher Doug Jones has passed from complications from COVID,” Swindell wrote. “RIP JONSEY. Please keep the family in your prayers.”

Sad to tweet, that a long time friend, teammate, husband father grandfather and one hell of a pitcher Doug Jones has passed from complications from COVID.

RIP JONSEY. Please keep the family in your prayers. pic.twitter.com/4hoWRjYt0e — greg swindell (@GregSwindell) November 22, 2021

“We are saddened to hear of the passing of former All-Star relief pitcher Doug Jones. Jones spent two (1992-93) of his 16 MLB seasons as the Astros closer, saving a combined 62 games during his time in Houston,” the Houston Astros tweeted.

We are saddened to hear of the passing of former All-Star relief pitcher Doug Jones. Jones spent two (1992-93) of his 16 MLB seasons as the Astros closer, saving a combined 62 games during his time in Houston. We send our heartfelt condolences to Doug’s family and friends. pic.twitter.com/R5vOUoX0VL — Houston Astros (@astros) November 22, 2021

“We send our heartfelt condolences to Doug’s family and friends,” the post added.

Jones pitched in Major League Baseball for 16 seasons from 1986-2000 and spent time with a handful of teams including Milwaukee Brewers, Indians, Philadelphia Phillies, Astros, Baltimore Orioles and more.