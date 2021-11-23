Ohio State Quarterback C.J. Stroud Is Pulling Away In The Heisman Race

It looks like Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud will win the Heisman.

The incredibly talented passer recently overtook Alabama quarterback Bryce Young for the top spot, and he’s now pulling away. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In the latest odds from Caesars, Stroud is at -220 to win the most prestigious trophy in all of college sports. Young is second at +175.

No other player in the country is close.

It’s been a ton of fun watching Stroud race back to the front of the pack after OSU lost to Oregon earlier in the season.

Everyone wanted to count out the Buckeyes after that embarrassing loss, but Stroud has willed the team to win after win.

Ohio State isn’t just winning. They’re blowing team’s out behind Stroud’s electric passing and the team’s unreal offense.

They have the best passing offense in America, and I’m not sure there’s a close second. It all starts and ends with Stroud’s arm.

If they go out and crush Michigan, which seems likely, the Heisman Trophy will be Stroud’s to take him. Even though I’m a Wisconsin man, it would be great seeing a B1G QB win it.