Penn State Coach James Franklin Signs 10-Year Extension, Will Reportedly Earn More Than $80 Million

Penn State football coach James Franklin has agreed to a monster extension.

The Nittany Lions announced Tuesday afternoon that Franklin has agreed to a 10-year extension that will take him through the 2031 season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Football Scoop reported that Franklin will earn north of $80 million over the course of his extension.

Well, I guess we can kill all the speculation about whether or not Franklin is headed to USC. Clearly, that’s not going to happen.

This contract makes it crystal clear that he’s locked in with the Nittany Lions for the next several years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Penn State Football (@pennstatefball)

As for the money, Franklin earning more than $80 million isn’t a shocking number. It’s among the richest deals in college football but he’s also one of the biggest names in the sport.

It’s just the nature of the beast. When schools want you and you win, you get paid. Supply and demand!

The breakdown of James Franklin’s 10-year contract extension with Penn State pic.twitter.com/syyx5ilmsN — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) November 23, 2021

Now, Franklin will have to go out and prove he’s worth all his new cash!