Judge Sets Wisconsin Suspect’s Bail At $5 Million

The suspect who allegedly plowed through a crowd at a Christmas parade had his bail set at $5 million on Tuesday, CBS News reported.

Judge Kevin Costello permitted Waukesha County’s district attorney Susan Opper’s request for a $5 million bail for Darrell Brooks, the suspect of Sunday’s rampage during the Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, CBS News reported.

Judge Costello spoke on the extremely high bail, noting Brooks’ “extraordinary” history of violence and breaking the law. “I have not seen anything like this in my very long career,” Costello said, according to CBS News.

Opper said her office is aware of a 6th victim, 8-year-old Jackson Sparks, who died Tuesday evening after sustaining life-threatening injuries and going through brain surgery, NBC26 reported. (RELATED: Waukesha death toll climbs after 8-year-old boy succumbs to injuries)



Law enforcement officers who were working security during the parade said in a criminal complaint they believe the incident appeared to be intentional, according to CBS News. One officer said “this was an intentional act to strike and hurt as many people as possible” and that Brooks “appeared to be intentionally moving side to side.”

Opper added that the $1,000 cash bond set on Nov. 11 for Brooks was “inappropriately low in light of the nature of the recent charges” against him, according to CBS News.

Brooks allegedly plowed through a crowd of paraders in Waukesha Sunday night, killing 6 and injuring more than 40. Brooks currently faces 5 counts of first degree intentional homicide, Fox News reported.