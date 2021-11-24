World

Sweden Elects Its First Female Prime Minister

Photo by FREDRIK PERSSON/TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Images

Sweden’s parliament approved finance minister and Social Democratic Party leader Magdalena Andersson as the country’s prime minister in a milestone victory Wednesday, The Associated Press reported.

Andersson’s win affords her the title of first female prime minister of one of Europe’s “most progressive countries when it comes to gender relations,” according to The Associated Press. (RELATED: Church Of Sweden Says ‘The Church Could Be Described As Trans’ In Official Statement).

While the country had yet to have a female prime minister before Andersson, the current government describes itself as “feminist, putting equality between women and men at the heart of national and international work,” The AP added.

Some in the country took issue with the long-running absence of a woman in the nation’s top leadership role, however.

“If women are only allowed to vote but are never elected to the highest office, democracy is not complete,” independent lawmaker Amineh Kakabaveh said in a speech to the country’s parliament, according to The AP.

“There is something symbolic in this decision. Feminism is always about girls and women being complete people who have the same opportunities as men and boys,” she added.

Kakabaveh supported Andersson in her bid to become the nation’s prime minister, citing her efforts as championing “equal suffrage.”

Andersson will replace incumbent Stefan Loven, who abdicated his roles as prime minister and leader of the Social Democratic Party earlier this year.