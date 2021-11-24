Sweden Elects Its First Female Prime Minister

Sweden’s parliament approved finance minister and Social Democratic Party leader Magdalena Andersson as the country’s prime minister in a milestone victory Wednesday, The Associated Press reported.

Andersson’s win affords her the title of first female prime minister of one of Europe’s “most progressive countries when it comes to gender relations,” according to The Associated Press. (RELATED: Church Of Sweden Says ‘The Church Could Be Described As Trans’ In Official Statement).

This is Magdalena Andersson, Sweden’s first female prime minister, as of today. She succeeds Stefan Löfven both as prime minister of Sweden and party leader for the Social Democrats. Magdalena Andersson is preceded by 33 men on the prime minister’s post. pic.twitter.com/mbKOV9tXBy — Sweden.se (@swedense) November 24, 2021

While the country had yet to have a female prime minister before Andersson, the current government describes itself as “feminist, putting equality between women and men at the heart of national and international work,” The AP added.

Some in the country took issue with the long-running absence of a woman in the nation’s top leadership role, however.

“If women are only allowed to vote but are never elected to the highest office, democracy is not complete,” independent lawmaker Amineh Kakabaveh said in a speech to the country’s parliament, according to The AP.

“There is something symbolic in this decision. Feminism is always about girls and women being complete people who have the same opportunities as men and boys,” she added.

Kakabaveh supported Andersson in her bid to become the nation’s prime minister, citing her efforts as championing “equal suffrage.”

Sweden appointed Magdalena Andersson as its first female prime minister. It comes 100 years after the country allowed women voting rights https://t.co/On7Cqzn2dB pic.twitter.com/LyIVWuB5RQ — Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) November 24, 2021

Andersson will replace incumbent Stefan Loven, who abdicated his roles as prime minister and leader of the Social Democratic Party earlier this year.