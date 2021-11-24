Wisconsin Needs To Crush St. Mary’s To Win The Maui Invitational

Wisconsin can win the Maui Invitational with a Wednesday win over St. Mary’s.

Despite the fact all the "experts" thought our basketball team wouldn't be any good this season, we'll be playing in the championship game of the most prestigious regular season basketball tournament later today.

After wins over previously undefeated Texas A&M and 12th-ranked Houston, the Badgers are in the title game.

It sure is funny how life works out sometimes, right?

Admittedly, I don’t know much about the Gaels, but I do know that we don’t fear anyone. We’ll play any team at any time.

As long as Johnny Davis and Brad Davison are healthy and playing, I’m not worried about a single team in the country.

We might not win them all, but when we’re healthy, we can damn sure compete in them all. That much is for sure.

Now, it’s time to go out and wrap up this tournament with a championship game. That will make the haters’ heads really explode!

The season is young but we’ve already exceeded expectations and I can’t wait to see what we do against the Gaels. Make sure to catch it at 5:00 EST on ESPN.