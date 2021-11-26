Man Faces 1,200 Counts Of Sexual Assault, Incest With Minor

A Florida man reportedly faces approximately 1,200 counts of sexual assault and incest with a minor.

Robert Cota, 31, was charged and booked into jail Sunday with 600 counts of sexual assault with an adolescent as well as 600 counts of incest that have taken place over the last six years, 3WEAR reported.

A local pastor allegedly reported Cota to authorities Sunday after he approached the pastor with “issues [he had] with one of the beliefs” in the church guideline book, specifically singling out the word “incest,” according to an arrest report. The pastor urged Cota to report himself to law enforcement but later gave Cota’s information to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, 3WEAR reported. (RELATED: Florida Man Pulls A Mike Tyson And Bites Off Part Of Friend’s Ear In Fight)



HORRIFIC! Florida man charged with 600 counts of sexual assault on a child https://t.co/Kaa9vwCfw6 pic.twitter.com/4xzoZOjq5p — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) November 23, 2021

A victim told authorities she’s had several sexual encounters with Cota since she was 7-years-old, noting that Cota told her the acts were “how to show affection,” according to 3WEAR.

The mother confronted the Florida man in September 2020 about his sexual encounters with her daughter. Cota then allegedly pointed a gun at the victim and was arrested shortly after for aggravated assault and domestic violence as law enforcement began their investigation into the sexual assault allegations, the outlet reported.

The report states that when Cota was arrested for his charges, he was not surprised of the allegations made against him.

Cota was booked at the Escambia County Jail and posted a $3 million bond, 3WEAR reported.