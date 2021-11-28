Lincoln Riley Says He’s Not Taking The LSU Job Amid Nonstop Rumors

Lincoln Riley made it clear Saturday night he’s not leaving for Baton Rouge.

The Oklahoma coach's name has been most notably tied to the opening for the Tigers, but he did his best to crush speculation after losing to Oklahoma State.

“I’m not going to be the next head coach at LSU. Next question,” Riley told the media after losing to the Cowboys.

“I’m not going to be the next head coach at LSU. Next question.” Lincoln Riley was asked about coaching rumors after Bedlam Saturday. pic.twitter.com/kzTJE8B3nU — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) November 28, 2021

Riley seems pretty hellbent on making it clear that he’s not taking the LSU job, but until it’s filled, I think we all know the speculation won’t stop.

The Oklahoma coach can tell the media that he’s not going until he’s blue in the face, but it won’t end the speculation.

DEVELOPING: #LSU entered the night with a verbal agreement from #Oklahoma Head Coach Lincoln Riley, according to multiple sources. They could meet as early as tomorrow depending on the results of Bedlam. Of course it was only verbal so things could change, stay tuned. — dylan sanders (@DillySanders) November 28, 2021

We’ve heard nonstop rumors for weeks that Riley is bound for LSU to take over the Tiger with Coach O leaving. Yet, he’s repeatedly said it’s not happening.

As I just said, until the job is filled, people will continue to tie Riley to the opening.

#Sooners coach Lincoln Riley: “Let me stop you right there. I’m not going to be the next coach at LSU. Next question.” — Jason Kersey (@jasonkersey) November 28, 2021

We’ll have to wait to see who the Tigers land on, but I think you can safely count Riley out.