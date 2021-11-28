Editorial

Lincoln Riley Says He’s Not Taking The LSU Job Amid Nonstop Rumors

Nov 27, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley yells towards an official during the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. Oklahoma State won 37-33. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Lincoln Riley made it clear Saturday night he’s not leaving for Baton Rouge.

The Oklahoma coach’s name has been most notably tied to the opening for the Tigers, but he did his best to crush speculation after losing to Oklahoma State. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I’m not going to be the next head coach at LSU. Next question,” Riley told the media after losing to the Cowboys.

Riley seems pretty hellbent on making it clear that he’s not taking the LSU job, but until it’s filled, I think we all know the speculation won’t stop.

The Oklahoma coach can tell the media that he’s not going until he’s blue in the face, but it won’t end the speculation.

We’ve heard nonstop rumors for weeks that Riley is bound for LSU to take over the Tiger with Coach O leaving. Yet, he’s repeatedly said it’s not happening.

As I just said, until the job is filled, people will continue to tie Riley to the opening.

We’ll have to wait to see who the Tigers land on, but I think you can safely count Riley out.