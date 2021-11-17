Lincoln Riley Responds To LSU Rumors, Tries To Convince Fans He’s Committed To Oklahoma

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley tried to do his best to kill LSU rumors with some recent comments.

Riley's name has been tied to the opening in Baton Rouge, and there's no doubt he'd be a massive get for the Tigers.

Well, Riley wants fans to know he’s committed to coaching the Sooners.

According to Jason Kersey, he told the media Tuesday afternoon, “I coach at the University of Oklahoma. You know how I feel about this place and this program. We’ve all been down this road many times before. You guys know where I stand and that hasn’t changed.”

Is there a chance Riley leaves for LSU? Sure. Do I think it’s likely going to happen? Probably not. He’s a king in Norman, and the Sooners are headed for the SEC in the relatively near future.

It’d be one thing if he was coaching at a program that couldn’t match LSU’s money or resources, but that’s not the case.

The Sooners are all in on football, and they 100% have the resources and money to compete with anyone in the country.

Even though the Sooners have had a disappointing season this year, they’re still among the better teams in the country, and Riley’s record speaks for itself.

He’s one of the best coaches in America, he’s an offensive genius and he develops quarterbacks at an outrageously high level.

I have no doubt that the Tigers are doing what they can to see if he’s interested, but I’d be shocked if Riley left Norman for Baton Rouge. Of course, it’s college football and anything is possible!