Multiple Major LSU Figures Follow Lincoln Riley On Twitter As Job Speculation Continues To Swirl

Lincoln Riley is drawing major attention on social media from LSU power players.

There has been serious speculation about whether or not Riley will leave Oklahoma for the Tigers, and while nothing has happened yet, that hasn’t stopped the rumor mill from spinning. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Lincoln Riley on the LSU rumors: “I coach at the University of Oklahoma. You know how I feel about this place and this program. We’ve all been down this road many times before. You guys know where I stand and that hasn’t changed.” — Jason Kersey (@jasonkersey) November 16, 2021

As pointed out on Twitter by @DillySanders, multiple major LSU figures, including Will Wade and Walker Howard, have followed Riley on Twitter.

Lincoln Riley with some interesting new followers 🤔🤔 #LSU pic.twitter.com/7Jpo03NQtb — dylan sanders (@DillySanders) November 26, 2021

Now, does this mean a lot? No, but it’s certainly interesting. That much is for sure. Why are LSU figures randomly following Riley on Twitter?

It doesn’t make much sense if he’s planning on sticking around in Norman. As the kids like to say, where there’s smoke, there’s a fire.

Oklahoma’s Coach Reportedly Makes A Decision About Taking The LSU Job https://t.co/Z40RShhrq6 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 19, 2021

If Riley does leave for Baton Rouge, which has been refuted time and time again, it’s going to send shockwaves through the sport.

That much I can guarantee you beyond any shadow of a doubt!

Keep checking back for the latest updates as we have them. Something tells me this situation is going to get wild.