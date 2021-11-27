Editorial

Multiple Major LSU Figures Follow Lincoln Riley On Twitter As Job Speculation Continues To Swirl

NORMAN, OK - NOVEMBER 20: Head coach Lincoln Riley of the Oklahoma Sooners watches his team before a game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on November 20, 2021 in Norman, Oklahoma. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Lincoln Riley is drawing major attention on social media from LSU power players.

There has been serious speculation about whether or not Riley will leave Oklahoma for the Tigers, and while nothing has happened yet, that hasn’t stopped the rumor mill from spinning. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

As pointed out on Twitter by @DillySanders, multiple major LSU figures, including Will Wade and Walker Howard, have followed Riley on Twitter.

Now, does this mean a lot? No, but it’s certainly interesting. That much is for sure. Why are LSU figures randomly following Riley on Twitter?

It doesn’t make much sense if he’s planning on sticking around in Norman. As the kids like to say, where there’s smoke, there’s a fire.

If Riley does leave for Baton Rouge, which has been refuted time and time again, it’s going to send shockwaves through the sport.

That much I can guarantee you beyond any shadow of a doubt!

Keep checking back for the latest updates as we have them. Something tells me this situation is going to get wild.