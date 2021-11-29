Cam Newton Gets Benched After Pathetic Performance Against The Dolphins

Panthers QB Cam Newton was benched Sunday during a 33-10 loss against the Dolphins.

Newton recently returned to the team that made him the first overall pick in 2011, and fans have been super hyped about him being back under center.

Well, things went off the rails during the blowout loss, and Newton found himself benched.

Cam Newton was benched after a tough day against Miami: pic.twitter.com/2TraD8j3At — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 28, 2021

He finished the game with an abysmal 92 yards on 5/21 passing. He also threw two interceptions during the losing effort.

If Cam Newton is done for the day, he’ll finish with career lows in passer rating (5.8) and completion percentage (23.8) and tie his career low for completions in a start (5). — Joe Person (@josephperson) November 28, 2021

I think it’s safe to say Cam Newton’s return to the Panthers isn’t going great. It’s not going great at all.

The Panthers have lost back-to-back games to very mediocre teams and Newton just played one of the worst games of his careers.

If you’re a fan, you have to hate what you’re seeing on the field.

cam newton to xavien howard pic.twitter.com/uYqI3Xh4Ib — josh houtz (@houtz) November 28, 2021

It’s obviously not all his fault, but having only five completions in an NFL game is downright pathetic.

The #Panthers have pulled QB Cam Newton and PJ Walker is now in the game. Newton’s final statline: 5/21, 92 yards, 0 TDs, 2 INTs, 5.8. passer rating. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 28, 2021

It might just be time to admit that Newton simply doesn’t have any gas left in the tank. At the very least, that’s how he looked Sunday against the Dolphins.