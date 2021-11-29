Editorial

Cam Newton Gets Benched After Pathetic Performance Against The Dolphins

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 28: Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers looks on from the sideline during the first half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Panthers QB Cam Newton was benched Sunday during a 33-10 loss against the Dolphins.

Newton recently returned to the team that made him the first overall pick in 2011, and fans have been super hyped about him being back under center.

Well, things went off the rails during the blowout loss, and Newton found himself benched.

He finished the game with an abysmal 92 yards on 5/21 passing. He also threw two interceptions during the losing effort.

I think it’s safe to say Cam Newton’s return to the Panthers isn’t going great. It’s not going great at all.

The Panthers have lost back-to-back games to very mediocre teams and Newton just played one of the worst games of his careers.

If you’re a fan, you have to hate what you’re seeing on the field.

It’s obviously not all his fault, but having only five completions in an NFL game is downright pathetic.

It might just be time to admit that Newton simply doesn’t have any gas left in the tank. At the very least, that’s how he looked Sunday against the Dolphins.