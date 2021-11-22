Washington Player Reportedly Mocks Cam Newton After Beating The Panthers

Cam Newton’s first start since 2020 didn’t go as planned Sunday.

Newton got the starting nod for the Panthers, and it was his first start since last season with the Patriots. Unfortunately, the WTF spoiled his fun and won 27-21.

According to Kimberley Martin, some players were very amped up following the win and one even mocked Newton by shouting, “I thought he was back?”

A VERY happy Washington Football Team heading into the locker room right now… Overheard one player shout: “I thought he was BACK?!” — KimberLEY A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) November 21, 2021

I don’t have serious thoughts on Newton one way or another, but if you’re going to do all the gloating and amped up celebrations, you have to be ready for people to mock you when you lose.

That’s just the way life works. If you run around celebrating all the time, people are going to celebrate when you lose.

Shouting “I thought he was back” is relatively mild.

Newton has always generated a ton of attention and his antics can rub a lot of people the wrong way. I don’t know if he rubbed anyone the wrong way here, but he clearly got under at least one player’s skin to the point he mocked him.

Chills 🔥 Incredible shot of @Panthers QB @CameronNewton taking the field for his return to Carolina. pic.twitter.com/29eQK510TU — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 21, 2021

Newton has a huge personality. Now, he just has to find a way to stack some wins now that he’s back with the Panthers. The last thing he wants to hear is more players mocking him.