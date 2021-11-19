Cam Newton Is ‘Trending’ Towards Starting For Carolina Against Washington

Cam Newton could be starting at quarterback for Carolina this Sunday.

According to Field Yates, head coach Matt Rhule told the press that the former NFL MVP is "trending" towards starting against Washington.

P.J. Walker is still getting some work as the starting QB, but it looks like the expectation is that Newton will be QB1 when it’s all said and done.

In his press conference, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule says “we’re trending that way” in terms of Cam Newton starting on Sunday. He said they’ll continue to have P.J. Walker ready as well, but plenty of signs pointing towards Cam starting against Washington. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 17, 2021

Newton had two touchdowns in his return to the Panthers, and it’s safe to say the fans definitely want to see him as the starter with Sam Darnold out for an extended period of time.

I don’t care about Cam Newton one way or the other, but I do love a great comeback story. Americans in general love comeback stories.

Newton was cut by the Patriots before the season started and it looked like it might have been a curtain call on his career at the time.

Instead, he landed back with the team that made him the first overall pick in 2011 and he had a pretty solid game with them last week.

Now, it sounds like he’ll take over as QB1 against WTF. It’s been one hell of a comeback and I can’t wait to see where it goes from here.