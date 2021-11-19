Editorial

Cam Newton Is ‘Trending’ Towards Starting For Carolina Against Washington

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 14: Quarterback Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers scrambles with the football against the Arizona Cardinals during the fourth quarter of the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 34-10. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Cam Newton could be starting at quarterback for Carolina this Sunday.

According to Field Yates, head coach Matt Rhule told the press that the former NFL MVP is “trending” towards starting against Washington. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

P.J. Walker is still getting some work as the starting QB, but it looks like the expectation is that Newton will be QB1 when it’s all said and done.

Newton had two touchdowns in his return to the Panthers, and it’s safe to say the fans definitely want to see him as the starter with Sam Darnold out for an extended period of time.

I don’t care about Cam Newton one way or the other, but I do love a great comeback story. Americans in general love comeback stories.

 

Newton was cut by the Patriots before the season started and it looked like it might have been a curtain call on his career at the time.

Instead, he landed back with the team that made him the first overall pick in 2011 and he had a pretty solid game with them last week.

 

Now, it sounds like he’ll take over as QB1 against WTF. It’s been one hell of a comeback and I can’t wait to see where it goes from here.