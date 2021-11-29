Star Running Back Jalen Berger Transfers To Michigan State

Jalen Berger is headed to East Lansing to continue his football career.

The former Wisconsin running back announced Monday on his Twitter account that he’s transferring to the Spartans after being booted off the Badgers. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

This is a massive commitment for Mel Tucker and the Spartans. When Berger is playing at his best, he’s one of the best running backs in America.

Even though his time in Madison came to a terrible end earlier this season, there’s no question he’s very talented.

He’s one hell of a talented running back. That’s just a fact.

RB Jalen Berger has been dismissed from the #Badgers team. No sideshow going on @benzkenney pic.twitter.com/kBGA5rSqez — Asher Low (@alow_33) October 10, 2021

It’s also a good situation for Berger. The Spartans are a solid program and Mel Tucker clearly has them trending up after going 10-2 this season.

So, Berger left one of the best programs in America and he quickly landed with another winning program. Let’s just hope he makes the most of it.

The other thing to note is that Wisconsin and MSU will meet on the field next season on Oct. 8. That’s going to be one hell of a matchup for both sides with Berger on the field.