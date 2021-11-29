Editorial

Star Running Back Jalen Berger Transfers To Michigan State

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 14: Jalen Berger #8 of the Wisconsin Badgers tries to get around the tackle of Gemon Green #22 of the Michigan Wolverines after a first half catch at Michigan Stadium on November 14, 2020 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Jalen Berger is headed to East Lansing to continue his football career.

The former Wisconsin running back announced Monday on his Twitter account that he's transferring to the Spartans after being booted off the Badgers.

This is a massive commitment for Mel Tucker and the Spartans. When Berger is playing at his best, he’s one of the best running backs in America.

Even though his time in Madison came to a terrible end earlier this season, there’s no question he’s very talented.

He’s one hell of a talented running back. That’s just a fact.

It’s also a good situation for Berger. The Spartans are a solid program and Mel Tucker clearly has them trending up after going 10-2 this season.

So, Berger left one of the best programs in America and he quickly landed with another winning program. Let’s just hope he makes the most of it.

The other thing to note is that Wisconsin and MSU will meet on the field next season on Oct. 8. That’s going to be one hell of a matchup for both sides with Berger on the field.