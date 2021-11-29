Kirk Cousin Embarrassingly Tries To Take A Snap From The Right Guard Against The 49ers

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins suffered an embarrassing moment Sunday during a loss to the 49ers.

During the 34-26 loss, the veteran quarterback lined up behind the right guard on fourth and goal and attempted to take a snap. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yes, an NFL veteran QB tried to take a snap from the wrong player. Watch the embarrassing video below.

4th and goal. Kirk Cousins lines up under his guard. pic.twitter.com/pSLh2YFdAb — Dieter Kurtenbach (@dieter) November 29, 2021

It’s sometimes hard to believe that Cousins‘ time in Minnesota is real, but here we are. It’s been very disappointing on the field and he now tried to take snaps from the wrong player.

Lining up behind the center is literally rule number one of playing quarterback. It’s what you expect kids in the fourth grade to know.

Yet, on fourth down, Cousins forgot it!

Kirk Cousins tried to take a snap from the right guard, which is not how football works. pic.twitter.com/ZCwi77ywBk — SB Nation (@SBNation) November 29, 2021

Everyone makes mistakes, but this is just unbelievably bad. Most of the time, I don’t like to bury people for screwing up.

However, if you line up behind the right guard on fourth and goal as an NFL QB, you deserve to get roasted for the foreseeable future.

The Vikings had to take a timeout before their 4th down play as Kirk Cousins lined up under his guard and tried to take the snap. pic.twitter.com/M9aNgeN0pj — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 29, 2021

The NFL is truly the content machine that never stops giving! Cousins is just the latest example of that fact.