Watch The Preview For ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4, Episode 6 ‘I Want To Be Him’

The upcoming episode of “Yellowstone” looks like it’s going to be lit.

In the episode from Sunday night, we learned that Jamie is honing in on Garrett as the likely mastermind of the assassination attempt against his family, and his child is back in the picture. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Stuns With Major Reveal About Jamie And Garrett In ‘Under A Blanket Of Red’)

Now, it looks like “I Want to Be Him” is going to be packed full of adrenaline. Fire up the preview below. You’re going to love it.

Does it look like we’re in for a wild time, or does it look like we’re in for a wild time? The answer is an overwhelming yes.

We’re off to the races when it comes to finding out who ordered the attack, and all signs point directly at Garrett.

The question now is who will Jamie side with once the truth is out. The baby being in play might change the dynamics, but overall, he’s still a Dutton at his core.

That was made crystal clear during his conversation with Kayce. He’s still looking out for his family.

Make sure to tune in this upcoming Sunday night for “I Want to Be Him.” I have no doubt that it’s going to be absolutely crazy.