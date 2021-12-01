Brian Kelly’s Goodbye Speech To Notre Dame Leaks, He Speaks For Barely More Than 3.5 Minutes

Brian Kelly’s farewell speech to his Notre Dame players was comically short.
Kelly’s speech was filmed by someone in the room and tweeted by @BarstoolChief, and he didn’t spend much time talking at all. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
In fact, he spoke for just over three and a half minutes before leaving for LSU.
That’s honestly a comically short amount of time to spend saying goodbye to players you recruited and developed.
I can’t even heat up my lunch in three and a half minutes. Yet, that’s all the time Kelly needed to tell his players that he was bouncing for Baton Rouge.
If you’re only going to speak for around 210 seconds, why even bother calling a team meeting? You might as well just leave it with the mass text, hop on a plane and never return.
Calling a team meeting early in the morning to address your players for only a few minutes is wildly insulting, and it’s not a mystery why someone leaked the tape.
I don’t blame them at all.
Something tells me Kelly won’t be getting any free beers in South Bend at any point in the near future.