Detroit Superintendent Admits Curriculum ‘Is Deeply Using Critical Race Theory’

The superintendent of Detroit Public Schools Community District (DPSCD) said during a board meeting that the district is using critical race theory in its curriculum.

Superintendent Nikolai Vitti admitted to “infusing” critical race theory — an ideology that calls for the dismantling of systems and deems America as irredeemably racist — in the DPSCD curriculum. Vitti told the Daily Caller that the district received “no pushback” over the use of CRT.

“No pushback from Detroiters, our staff, or students,” Vitti said. “This is an issue for some outside of the city and district.”

In the video, Vitti can be heard saying that critical race theory is being taught in English and Language Arts classes, and “other disciplines” as well. In the small portion of the video available, Vitti can be seen maskless while Board members don face masks.

“Our curriculum is deeply using critical race theory, especially in social studies, but you’ll find it in English, Language Arts, and the other disciplines,” Vitti said. “We were very international about creating curriculum, infusing materials, and embedding critical race theory within our curriculum.”

Vitti was appointed to his position in 2017 on a five-year contract, according to the district’s website. In 2021, the district’s school board voted to extend his contract by three years to 2025. (RELATED: Superintendent Who Implemented CRT In Loudoun County Is Overseeing A CRT-Inspired ‘Strategic Plan’ In Texas Schools)

Before arriving in DPSCD, Vitti worked at Duval County Public Schools in Jacksonville, Florida, where he was heralded for his “progressive discipline strategies.” Vitti also worked in Miami-Dade County Public Schools, was the assistant superintendent for the Miami-Dade district, and was deputy chancellor for the Florida Department of Education, according to DPSCD’s website.

Critical race theory became a contentious issue in the run-up to the Virginia gubernatorial race as stories in Loudoun County inspired parents statewide to speak out against what some view as “propaganda.”