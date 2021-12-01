The ‘Harry Potter’ Films Have Impressively Withstood The Test Of Time

It is insane how impressive the “Harry Potter” films are years after the series came to an end.

Over the past couple weeks, I’ve been rewatching all the movies on HBO Max, and I’ve caught myself thinking on several occasions that the films have withstood the test of time in an unreal fashion. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

The final film, “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2,” was released more than a decade ago, but the quality is better than just about anything you’d see in 2021.

Add in the fact that “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” dropped back in 2001, and the whole thing only becomes more impressive. It’s been more than 20 years since the world was introduced to the movies and they hold up at a level that is hard to describe.

Now, am I incredibly biased on this topic? Yes, and I don’t pretend like I’m not. I’m incredibly biased when it comes to “Harry Potter.”

It was the first book series I ever fell in love with and the film series was hands down my favorite growing up. The only thing that came close was “Lord of the Rings,” which was also great.

From the acting to the special effects, it’s hard to imagine we’ll see something like “Harry Potter” again in the coming years.

Now, would Warner Bros. be open to making more films? Well, we all know all Hollywood cares about is money, and “Harry Potter” prints cash.

It’d just have to be a hell of a lot better than the “Fantastic Beasts” series, which isn’t good at all.

So, if you’re looking for a fun walk down memory lane, fire up HBO Max and dive back into “Harry Potter.” You can thank me later!