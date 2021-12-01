LeBron James Is Out Because Of COVID-19 Protocols

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James will miss several days because of COVID-19.

According to Shams Charania, the four-time NBA champion entered the league’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols Tuesday night and missed the game against the Kings. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He’ll have to miss a total of at least 10 days. LeBron James is also vaccinated.

LeBron James has entered health and safety protocols and is out tonight vs. Sacramento, Lakers say. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 30, 2021

Lakers star LeBron James will be sidelined for at least 10 days, or unless he returns two negative test results in 24 hours moving forward, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. https://t.co/Mok1iyfogL — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 1, 2021

As much as I like to knock LeBron James for being an idiot, you never want to see anyone get sick. You never want to see anyone struggle with their health.

While he’s vaccinated and in great shape, you still never want to run the risk of catching COVID-19.

LeBron James trashed Kyle Rittenhouse, but he’s completely silent on the crimes of China. The top Chinese tennis player is missing after accusing a government official of sexual assault. Yet, LeBron is nowhere to be found. He is a complete fraud. pic.twitter.com/4862zfacl9 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 22, 2021

Even though I cheer against him when it comes to everything else, I hope like hell he bounces back ASAP after being placed in the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

Let’s all hope he bounces back in a big way. The NBA is simply better when the league’s stars are playing and he’s the biggest of them all.

LeBron James has been challenged to visit the slave labor camps in China, and he has been 100% SILENT. Doesn’t LeBron care about oppression and human rights? Of course not. He just wants to keep cashing checks from Nike and China. He’s not a hero. pic.twitter.com/PKu6TTqgrR — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 27, 2021

Get healthy, LeBron! In the meantime, we can call a truce on hostilities until everyone is back to being 100%.