LeBron James Is Out Because Of COVID-19 Protocols

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James will miss several days because of COVID-19.

According to Shams Charania, the four-time NBA champion entered the league’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols Tuesday night and missed the game against the Kings. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He’ll have to miss a total of at least 10 days. LeBron James is also vaccinated.

As much as I like to knock LeBron James for being an idiot, you never want to see anyone get sick. You never want to see anyone struggle with their health.

While he’s vaccinated and in great shape, you still never want to run the risk of catching COVID-19.

Even though I cheer against him when it comes to everything else, I hope like hell he bounces back ASAP after being placed in the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

Let’s all hope he bounces back in a big way. The NBA is simply better when the league’s stars are playing and he’s the biggest of them all.

Get healthy, LeBron! In the meantime, we can call a truce on hostilities until everyone is back to being 100%.