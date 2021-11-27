LeBron James Gets Fined For ‘Obscene Gesture’ Against The Pacers

LeBron James has been slapped with a fine for his actions against the Pacers.

During the 124-116 Wednesday night win for the Lakers, the four-time NBA champion grabbed his groin while running down the court, and the “obscene gesture” has now cost him $15,000, according to Sports Illustrated. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The NBA has fined LeBron James $15,000 for making an “obscene gesture” during the Lakers’ win over Indiana pic.twitter.com/7Wqts1RklV — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 27, 2021

What the hell is wrong with LeBron James? Seriously, what the hell is wrong with this dude? He’s the best player of his generation, but he just can’t find ways to stay out of the news for all the wrong reasons.

LeBron James Pulls Off A Humiliating Move With Two Fans. Has He Hit A New Low? https://t.co/yawFmCwnPb — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 27, 2021

He had fans ejected during the game against the Pacers and he’s now been fined for grabbing his groin. It’s honestly embarrassing.

At some point, you just have to accept that LeBron might not be the most mature guy in the NBA.

LeBron is not happy with these Pacers fans pic.twitter.com/ymuiIquZi9 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) November 25, 2021

LeBron needs to focus on playing basketball and focus less on needing to be the center of attention. If he did that, maybe the Lakers would have a better record than 10-11.