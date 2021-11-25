LeBron James Embarrassingly Has Fans Removed From The Pacers/Lakers Game

LeBron James pulled off a humiliating move Wednesday night during a 124-116 win over the Pacers.

During the victory for the Lakers, the four-time NBA champion had a pair of fans sitting court side removed. According to the New York Post, it’s not known what the pair did, but the woman was seen fake pouting while being thrown out. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the pathetic moment below.

LeBron is not happy with these Pacers fans pic.twitter.com/ymuiIquZi9 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) November 25, 2021

What an absolutely pathetic move from LeBron. What is this dude’s problem? Imagine being an NBA superstar and hating the fans so much you have them thrown out.

Unless the fans are an immediate threat to you, there’s no reason to ever have them thrown out.

I don’t care what they say to you. I don’t care what your interactions are as long as they’re safe. If you can’t handle fans chirping, then you’re in the wrong business.

Fans have every right in the world to trash talk. If you can’t handle the heat, stay the hell out of the kitchen.

LeBron James has been challenged to visit the slave labor camps in China, and he has been 100% SILENT. Doesn’t LeBron care about oppression and human rights? Of course not. He just wants to keep cashing checks from Nike and China. He’s not a hero. pic.twitter.com/PKu6TTqgrR — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 27, 2021

Then again, it’s LeBron and he’ll do anything for attention. So, I guess we shouldn’t be too surprised by his antics.