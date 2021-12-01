Missing Couple Found Dead In Woods By Their Home

The bodies of a New Jersey couple who had been missing for two weeks were found Tuesday in a wooded area by their home.

Lorraine Parker, 60, and Gary Parker, 67, were last seen the week of Nov. 15, NJ.com reported. (RELATED: REPORT: Remains Of Missing Mother Found More Than 2 Months After Disappearance)

#BREAKING UPDATE: Police confirmed two bodies that were found in a wooded area in Stafford Township, NJ, are that of a husband and wife who went missing earlier this month: https://t.co/by1hH2YuPa — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) November 30, 2021

The bodies of the Parker couple were found near their home in Warren Grove around 1 p.m. Tuesday when police sent out a department drone to search the ground, according to NJ.com.

The Stafford Township Police Department (STPD) claim to have no suspicions of foul play and possibilities for cause of death have not been made public. The bodies of the couple are scheduled for autopsies this week, according to the outlet.

Several emergency crews and law enforcement officers had attempted to find the missing couple, NJ.com reported. ATVs and a New Jersey State Police helicopter had been used in the search as well.

“We have searched hundreds of acres of the Pine Barrens,” Stafford police Capt. James Vaughn said, according to NJ.com. “We have used a walking grid search, quads and other off-road vehicles (as well as) drones and air support.”

“Our department sends its condolences to the Parker’s family and friends,” Stafford police said, according to a Facebook post.