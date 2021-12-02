Bill Burr Rips People Trying To Cancel Comedians, Says He Won’t Apologize To Complainers Who Don’t Go To His Shows

Bill Burr doesn’t plan on bending to the woke mob.

More than ever before, we need great comedy as the woke mob and politically correct idiots attempt to cancel comedians for jokes they don’t like. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Only bitter losers hate Dave Chappelle. The rest of America LOVES his comedy. Remember, twitter isn’t real life, and the people complaining on here have no real power. pic.twitter.com/ESarbvKzeq — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 8, 2021

Look no further than the nonsense Dave Chappelle has to deal with for proof of that fact. However, Burr doesn’t want to hear it and he’s not apologizing to members of the PC crowd who don’t even buy tickets.

‘Ni**ers Are Killed Every Day’: Dave Chappelle Nukes High School Students Complaining About His Comedy https://t.co/26zMzm6WYA — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 1, 2021

Burr said the following in part during a Tuesday discussion with Pat McAfee:

I’m not saying I’ve never made mistakes. There’s times I’ve, you know, pissed someone off and made somebody cry, and if they come up and they have a legitimate thing, then I’ll apologize to them. But, I’m not apologizing to a bunch of f**king people because I told a joke they weren’t at. I told a joke at a show you weren’t at. How is that my fault

You can listen to the entire segment below.

“These people that are on the extreme right & left only represent about 15% of the population.. the other 85% are just wondering when mom & dad are gonna stop arguing with each other” ~@billburr#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/cGBT1JJlun — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 1, 2021

I agree with Burr 100%, and I might even take it a step further. I’m not sure I would apologize to even a very specific individual if they didn’t like a joke.

I’d explain to them it’s a joke and that they should laugh and move on.

“Comedians are comedians for a reason.” I spoke with You Betcha founder Myles Montplaisir (@ohhyoubetcha) about people trying to cancel Dave Chappelle, and he had some very refreshing thoughts. ENJOY: pic.twitter.com/fhEoww81LW — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 24, 2021

However, I’d damn sure never apologize to people who wouldn’t buy tickets to a show in a million years. That’s something people need to understand about apologizing to the mob.

Bending the knee to people who hate you no matter what will get you nowhere. Does anyone really think the people chirping Chappelle will all of a sudden become paying customers if he apologizes?

The answer is an obvious and overwhelming no. So, why even give them the time of day?

“They need to get rid of [guys like] me, Rogan, and Chappelle…Then it’s just going to be a bloodbath…F**k them.”@dhookstead says the woke mob’s goal is to cancel everyone with a platform so they can then start targeting regular, hard-working Americans they disagree with. pic.twitter.com/bjfKjn7KrH — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 20, 2021

I agree 100% with Burr’s stance about not caving in, and I hope more people follow his lead.