Dave Chappelle Roasts High School Students Complaining About Him

Dave Chappelle remains undefeated when it comes to dealing with people who don’t like him.

Politico published a piece Thursday that was absolutely awesome about Chappelle visiting Duke Ellington School of the Arts in Washington D.C., which is the comedian’s alma mater. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

As I’m sure you could already have guessed, not everyone was happy with him making an appearance after his latest Netflix special.

Only bitter losers hate Dave Chappelle. The rest of America LOVES his comedy. Remember, twitter isn’t real life, and the people complaining on here have no real power. pic.twitter.com/ESarbvKzeq — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 8, 2021

According to Politico, one student called the comedy legend a “bigot” and added, “I’m 16 and I think you’re childish, you handled it like a child.”

Without much hesitation, Chappelle fired back with, “My friend, with all due respect, I don’t believe you could make one of the decisions I have to make on a given day.”

NEW: More fireworks after Dave Chappelle made a surprise visit to Duke Ellington on Tuesday — one kid called him a “bigot” and he dropped the n-word. https://t.co/cugLL8z4F8 — Tara Palmeri (@tarapalmeri) November 25, 2021

It only escalated from there. When another student took a shot at him, Chappelle commented, “I’m better than every instrumentalist, artist, no matter what art you do in this school, right now, I’m better than all of you. I’m sure that will change. I’m sure you’ll be household names soon.”

When told his comedy kills people, which is just an absolutely insane thing to say, Chappelle responded with, “Ni**ers are killed every day.”

I’m glad to see the king of comedy hasn’t lost his fastball at all. He showed up to his alma mater, kids not even old enough to vote were pissed with his comedy special, tried to dunk on them and he just snatched their souls!

Telling an entire group of high school kids that you’re more talented and important than all of them is so funny that I would pay an exorbitant amount of money to watch it in person.

Dave Chappelle made a surprise stop to his former high school this week – and had a heated Q&A session with nearly 600 students about his Netflix special https://t.co/XYnhpCxYTp pic.twitter.com/8f3NTglVpY — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 25, 2021

If you seriously think you’re going to dunk on Chappelle as a kid or anyone else, you’re probably not a very smart person.

If you come at the come, you best not miss and these kids missed by a mile. Now, the fact they got roasted to their face is national news.

Tough look for these young folks!

‘…another student in the audience shouted at him, “Your comedy kills,” and Chappelle shot back, “N—— are killed every day.”’ https://t.co/1F6zvP3fw8 — Dennis Herring (@dcherring) November 25, 2021

Never change, Chappelle! Never change!