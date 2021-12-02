Kyler Murray Doesn’t Think Kliff Kingsbury Will Take The Oklahoma Job

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray doesn’t think Kliff Kingsbury will leave the team for the Sooners.

The Sooners have been searching for a new coach since Lincoln Riley left for the USC Trojans and Kingsbury's name has been tied to the job.

However, Murray doesn’t see his head coach leaving as a realistic option.

BREAKING: Oklahoma has targeted Kliff Kingsbury as a Lincoln Riley replacement, per @AdamSchefter The Cardinals are currently the #1 seed in the NFC pic.twitter.com/NLj3u6t4aE — PFF College Football (@PFF_College) November 28, 2021

“I know Kliff, I don’t really buy into it. I think he’s got a pretty good job right now,” the former Oklahoma superstar and Heisman winner told the media Wednesday, according to Sports Illustrated.

Obviously, Murray knows Kingsbury very well and he knows the Sooners very well. He dominated in Norman and won a Heisman playing for Oklahoma.

So, he clearly has more information on the situation than the average person, and I’m inclined to agree with him.

LB Isaiah Simmons said he went up to Kliff after the Oklahoma rumor came up. “Me and you are in this for the long haul,” Simmons told him. Added that he loves Kingsbury and wasn’t surprised that Kingsbury was linked to job. Said he doesn’t think Kingsbury is going anywhere. — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) December 1, 2021

I simply don’t see Kingsbury leaving the Cardinals right now unless Oklahoma is going to throw a bank vault at him.

Short of making him the highest paid coach in college football, which might not even be wise, why would he leave the NFL?

Isaiah Simmons’ reaction to Kliff Kingsbury’s name being tossed around for the Oklahoma job … 😂 pic.twitter.com/GTmF3CfgsI — Chierstin Susel (@ChierstinSusel) December 1, 2021

When you’re coaching in the NFL, you don’t have to worry about kids attending class or their personal lives for the most part. At the college level, you’re molding young men just as much as you are coaching Xs and Os.

It’s hard for me to imagine Kingsbury wants to go back to that, but I could be wrong.

Kliff Kingsbury on the Oklahoma job: “I don’t get into those things. My sole focus the last couple of weeks has been the Chicago Bears.” — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) November 29, 2021

All I know is that we still haven’t heard anything out of Norman as to who will be taking over. So, I guess we just continue to sit and wait!