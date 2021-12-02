Editorial

Paul Finebaum Says ‘Nick Saban Is Worth $100 Million A Year’

Nov 20, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban talks to an assistant during a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 42-35. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Paul Finebaum thinks Nick Saban’s annual salary should be nine figures.

An absurd amount of money is being thrown around right now in the world of college football, and Saban’s current contract for more than $80 million through 2028 looks like a bargain. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

How much of a bargain? Finebaum thinks another zero should be added.

 

“Nick Saban is worth $100 million a year. Forget for 10 years. What he’s done for college football, his school, his league…You put Nick Saban as a CEO on Wall Street or a California tech company with stock options, he’s making $100 million a year easy,” Finebaum said during a Thursday interview with Dan Patrick.

You can watch his full comments below.

For those of you who might not remember, I’ve actually made this exact argument before. When Saban got his new deal for more than $80 million, I said he was still underpaid.

I don’t know if Alabama should pay the seven-time national champion $100 million annually, but $20 million would probably still be a bargain.

The man injected life into the Alabama football program and made the Crimson Tide a national brand. They were always a football school, but he took them to a level nobody saw coming.

It’s just the reality of the situation.

Let us know in the comments how much money you think Saban is worth.