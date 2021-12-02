Paul Finebaum Says ‘Nick Saban Is Worth $100 Million A Year’

Paul Finebaum thinks Nick Saban’s annual salary should be nine figures.

An absurd amount of money is being thrown around right now in the world of college football, and Saban’s current contract for more than $80 million through 2028 looks like a bargain. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

How much of a bargain? Finebaum thinks another zero should be added.

“Nick Saban is worth $100 million a year. Forget for 10 years. What he’s done for college football, his school, his league…You put Nick Saban as a CEO on Wall Street or a California tech company with stock options, he’s making $100 million a year easy,” Finebaum said during a Thursday interview with Dan Patrick.

For those of you who might not remember, I’ve actually made this exact argument before. When Saban got his new deal for more than $80 million, I said he was still underpaid.

I don’t know if Alabama should pay the seven-time national champion $100 million annually, but $20 million would probably still be a bargain.

Nick Saban prints money for Alabama, and even on a contract worth more than $84 million, he’s still underpaid. Liberals might hate to admit it, but universities care a lot more about the football team than gender studies. pic.twitter.com/AKaRTbY6T9 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 20, 2021

The man injected life into the Alabama football program and made the Crimson Tide a national brand. They were always a football school, but he took them to a level nobody saw coming.

It’s just the reality of the situation.

Nick Saban is on an $84.4 million contract and is still GROSSLY underpaid. A great football program changes a university forever. In 2005, students in New York and Los Angeles weren’t begging to live in Tuscaloosa. After Saban, many rush to Bama. pic.twitter.com/CT13oObYcV — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 5, 2021

Nearly 57% of Alabama students are out of state kids. That wasn’t the case before Saban won national titles with the Crimson Tide. How much in extra tuition money has he brought into the school? The answer is billions. It’s simple economics. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 5, 2021

