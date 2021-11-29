Alabama Vs. Georgia Is The Best Game Of Conference Championship Weekend

Alabama vs. Georgia is the best game of the weekend.

The conference championship games are this weekend, and there's no game with more hype than Georgia vs. Alabama.

For the first time in a very long time, it feels like Alabama has an uphill battle to win.

Generally speaking, Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide are big favorites to roll through the SEC. That’s not the case this season.

Georgia is 12-0 and Alabama is coming off an insanely close game against Auburn. Nick Saban is in a very unusual position as he prepares to fight for another SEC title.

He’s an underdog and that’s simply something he’s not used to.

Alabama might be +6.5 on the spread, but I still have a feeling they might stun Georgia. It seems like everyone has written them off, and writing off Alabama is insanely dangerous.

As long as Saban is running the show, they’ll be competitive in every game they play. That’s a fact and anyone overlooking them is being foolish.

It’s going to be a dogfight for the SEC title and can’t wait to see what happens Saturday. Make sure to catch all the action at 4:00 EST on CBS! It’s going to be a very fun one!