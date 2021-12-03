Editorial

Prepare For The Conference Championship Games With These Epic Sports Speeches

Friday Night Lights (Credit: Screenshot/YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o-iPiN_YHjY)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
The conference title games start Friday night, and I have the perfect way for all of you to prepare.

There’s nothing better than great college football games. That’s just a fact and our slate starting Friday night through Saturday is loaded with great matchups. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

What is the best way to prepare and get hyped up? Look no further because I have you all taken care of with these epic sports speeches. Give them all a watch below.

From “Miracle” to “Friday Night Lights,” I promise they’ll have you ready to run through a wall.

If those videos don’t have you ready for battle, then you’re probably not a real college football fan. They get me cranked up every single time.

In fact, I watch them on a regular basis during the football season and they never get old.

Now, we prepare for the games starting tonight and then a Saturday packed full of awesome games. I can already taste the ice cold beers.

They’re going to be going down real smooth for the next 48 hours. I can promise you that much.

Let’s get after it, gentlemen! This is what life is all about!