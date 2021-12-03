Prepare For The Conference Championship Games With These Epic Sports Speeches

The conference title games start Friday night, and I have the perfect way for all of you to prepare.

There’s nothing better than great college football games. That’s just a fact and our slate starting Friday night through Saturday is loaded with great matchups. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The media has already crowned Georgia SEC and national champs. Did I miss Nick Saban retiring? As long as Saban is coaching, Alabama always has a chance. pic.twitter.com/SDZvaGu9yt — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 2, 2021

What is the best way to prepare and get hyped up? Look no further because I have you all taken care of with these epic sports speeches. Give them all a watch below.

From “Miracle” to “Friday Night Lights,” I promise they’ll have you ready to run through a wall.

If those videos don’t have you ready for battle, then you’re probably not a real college football fan. They get me cranked up every single time.

In fact, I watch them on a regular basis during the football season and they never get old.

Now, we prepare for the games starting tonight and then a Saturday packed full of awesome games. I can already taste the ice cold beers.

They’re going to be going down real smooth for the next 48 hours. I can promise you that much.

Yesterday was one of the greatest days of college football I’ve ever experienced. Great game after great game. Can you believe some people tried to cancel the sport? What a bunch of idiots. In this country, we celebrate college football, and we’ll never apologize for it. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 28, 2021

Let’s get after it, gentlemen! This is what life is all about!