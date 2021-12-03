US

Homeowner Burns Down House After Using Smoke From Hot Coals To Fight Snake Infestation

US-CALIFORNIA-FIRES

This photo does not related to the story. (Photo by PHILIP PACHECO/AFP via Getty Images)

Madeline Dovi Contributor
Font Size:

A Maryland homeowner had a snake infestation. So, how did his home end up burning to the ground?

The unidentified owner allegedly tried using smoke from hot coals to rid his home of the snakes, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue (MCFR) spokesman Pete Piringer tweeted Thursday. It is believed that the hot coals got too close to flammable substances, sparking the fire.

The fire spread from the basement and demolished the three-story home, causing more than $1 million in damage, MCFR tweeted.

There were no human injuries, Piringer tweeted. The snakes’ status was listed as “undetermined.” (RELATED: Arsonist Says She Lit Fires To Get Rid Of Snakes)

While attempts to rid snake infestations by fire are unorthodox, they are not unheard of.

A Louisiana woman was arrested and charged with arson in April after setting multiple fires around her neighborhood in an attempt to remove snakes from the land, the Daily Caller previously reported.

Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain told the Louisiana Radio Network that if people are concerned about snakes, they should maintain their yards and layout mothballs instead of lighting fires.

“Setting fires, quote, to get rid of snakes is just a really, really bad idea,” Strain told the network.