Suspected School Shooter Recorded Disturbing Videos The Night Before Massacre: Police

The alleged suspect who opened fire at a Michigan high school recorded several disturbing videos the night before the shooting that killed 4 students and injured 7 others, police said.

Lieutenant Tim Willis of Oakland County’s Sheriff’s Office told Judge Nancy Carniak that 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, the accused suspect of the shooting, recorded videos the night before the incident where he “talked about shooting and killing students the next day at Oxford High School,” Fox News reported.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said that Crumbley’s parents “were brought in the morning of the shooting and had a face-to-face meeting with the school,” reportedly just two hours before the incident, according to Fox News.

“The content of that meeting obviously is part of the investigation but we did not learn of that meeting, nor of the content of that meeting until after the shooting and during this investigation,” Bouchard said, according to Fox News. (RELATED: Alleged Michigan School Shooter Met With Administrators Hours Before Incident Occurred)



Willis also added that “a journal was recovered from Ethan’s backpack also detailing his desire to shoot up a school to include murdering students.”

A video posted on TikTok showed students escaping through a window amid the shooting.

A student from inside Oxford High School captured this footage of the possible shooter trying to get into the classroom by impersonating a sheriff The students did not open the door and escaped through a windowhttps://t.co/DCKb6l555w pic.twitter.com/gQWOuJPAAL — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 30, 2021

Authorities said the suspect used a 9m Sig Sauer during Tuesday’s shooting which was purchased by Crumbley’s father on Black Friday. The sophomore allegedly fired more than 30 rounds inside the high school before being apprehended, Fox News reported. Assistant prosecuting attorney Mark Keast told Judge Carniak that Crumbley “methodically and deliberately walked down a hallway, aimed the firearm at students and fired it.”

“After children started running away from the defendant, he continued down the hallway, again at a deliberate and methodical pace, pointing and aiming inside classrooms and at students who hadn’t had the opportunity to escape,” Keast said, according to Fox News.

Crumbley pleaded not guilty to one count of terrorism causing death as well as four counts of 1st-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder and twelve counts of possession of a firearm, Fox News reported.

Seventeen-year-old student Oxford High School student Justin Shilling became the fourth victim in the shooting after he passed away Wednesday morning, succumbing to injuries.