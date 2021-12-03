Virginia Football Coach Bronco Mendenhall Announces He’s Stepping Down

Virginia football coach Bronco Mendenhall sent shockwaves through the sport Thursday night.

The head coach of the Cavaliers announced that he’s stepping down and leaving the program after six seasons as the program’s leader. His last game will be the team’s bowl game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“It has been a privilege to have Bronco Mendenhall direct the Virginia football team over the past six seasons. He has done an exceptional job of not just transforming the program, but elevating the expectations for the program. He has established the necessary foundation to propel our football team upward. He is more than a football coach and the impact he has had on these young men will be a positive influence for the rest of their lives,” Virginia AD Carla Williams said in response to Mendenhall’s decision.

Every coaching cycle, there seems to be a coach or two who decides to step down that fans never see coming.

I think it’s fair to put Bronco Mendenhall in that category. I’m not sure anyone saw this coming.

#UVA football coach Bronco Mendenhall says “31 years of straight football.” He and Holly celebrate 25th wedding anniversary this year.

“I need to step back from college football.”

Says Carla Williams and President Jim Ryan asked him to stay. “This is 100% my choice.” — Mike Barber (@RTD_MikeBarber) December 2, 2021

While the Cavaliers are never going to be a football powerhouse, Mendenhall made them competitive and respectable.

In 2019, they won nine games and made the Orange Bowl. That’s about as good as it’s going to get for Virginia, and the man who took them to those heights is now stepping down.

Here’s @UVAFootball coach Bronco Mendenhall explaining why he is stepping down. pic.twitter.com/ixHuER8tNc — Natalie Kalibat (@NatalieKalibat) December 2, 2021

I have no idea who the Cavaliers will find to replace him, but this is a massive blow for Virginia.