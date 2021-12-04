Baylor Beats Oklahoma State 21-16 On Insane Ending

Baylor beat Oklahoma State 21-16 Saturday in an all-time great game.

The Cowboys had four cracks from inside the five yard line to win the game, and they didn't manage to get it done.

On the final snap of the game, OSU RB Dezmon Jackson busted it outside, and it looked like he was going to score to win the game.

Instead, a Baylor defender got to him literally inches short of the goal line to win the Big 12 title for the Bears. Watch the insane ending below.

Baylor holds Oklahoma State on 4th down and will win the Big 12 title pic.twitter.com/lCtFMe6Q3g — EJ (@BourbonAndBeer) December 4, 2021

There’s no question at all that this is one of the best endings in recent memory. Baylor pulled off a goal line stand that you might see once every few years.

The stakes couldn’t have been any higher and they just didn’t break.

Oklahoma State had the ball inside the 1, but after 3 straight running plays they can’t get in the end zone. The Pokes settle for a FG at the 3 yard line. Questionable decision by Gundy, but the Cowboys get points. BAYLOR 21

OKLAHOMA STATE 16 pic.twitter.com/F4NKfk12NG — CFB Blitz (@BlitzCfb) December 4, 2021

This is why we play the game, gentlemen. This is why we suit up and play. It’s for moments like this. This game came down to one final play and a couple inches.

It truly doesn’t get much better than that.

Props to Baylor on the monster win. It might be a long time before we see another ending that great.