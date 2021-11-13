Oklahoma State Releases Incredible ‘Fear The Night’ Hype Video For The TCU Game

Oklahoma State dropped an incredible hype video for the TCU game.

The Cowboys play the Horned Frogs tonight, and the "Fear the night" hype video for the game is absolutely unreal.

Give it a watch below. It’ll send your pulse through the roof.

As I’ve said too many times to count, there are very few things that get the blood pumping like an outstanding hype video.

How else could you describe this video other than full of adrenaline and absolutely chilling? It was awesome, and I have no dog in this fight.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OSU Cowboy Football (@cowboy_fb)

I have no idea whether or not OSU will beat TCU today, but I do know I like their odds after seeing that video.

I like their chances a lot because that was a lit hype video, and I’m ready to run through a wall.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OSU Cowboy Football (@cowboy_fb)

Catch the game at 8:00 EST on Fox!