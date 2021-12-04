REPORT: This Will Be Ben Roethlisberger’s Final Season With The Steelers

Ben Roethlisberger’s time with the Steelers will reportedly be done once the season is over.

According to Adam Schefter, the two-time Super Bowl champion has told people within the organization and some former teammates that this will be his final season in Pittsburgh. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Schefter didn’t specify whether or not Big Ben intends to retire or try to find a new place to play.

Ben Roethlisberger privately has told former teammates and some within the organization that he expects this to be his final season playing quarterback for the Steelers, league sources told ESPN. More coming ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown, with a special start time at 9 am ET. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 4, 2021

If this is truly the final season for Roethlisberger in Pittsburgh, then he had a hell of a run. Even if he’s struggled these past couple seasons, there’s no doubt he used to be an elite passer.

He won two rings, was the face of the franchise for more than a decade and a half and he’s now ready for whatever comes next.

While it’s impossible to say for sure, it seems unlikely he would find a new team. He’s simply not a great player anymore.

He’s an aging passer whose play has dropped off substantially over the past few seasons. It’s hard to see a lot of teams calling for his services.

Either way, his place in history is carved out whether or not he ever plays another snap.