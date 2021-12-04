Editorial

REPORT: This Will Be Ben Roethlisberger’s Final Season With The Steelers

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 21: Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Ben Roethlisberger’s time with the Steelers will reportedly be done once the season is over.

According to Adam Schefter, the two-time Super Bowl champion has told people within the organization and some former teammates that this will be his final season in Pittsburgh. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Schefter didn’t specify whether or not Big Ben intends to retire or try to find a new place to play.

If this is truly the final season for Roethlisberger in Pittsburgh, then he had a hell of a run. Even if he’s struggled these past couple seasons, there’s no doubt he used to be an elite passer.

He won two rings, was the face of the franchise for more than a decade and a half and he’s now ready for whatever comes next.

While it’s impossible to say for sure, it seems unlikely he would find a new team. He’s simply not a great player anymore.

He’s an aging passer whose play has dropped off substantially over the past few seasons. It’s hard to see a lot of teams calling for his services.

Either way, his place in history is carved out whether or not he ever plays another snap.