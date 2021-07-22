Ben Roethlisberger Appears To Look Pretty Much The Same After Getting Into Shape

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger doesn’t look much different these days.

It was recently reported that the veteran quarterback was focused on losing weight and getting into shape ahead of the 2021 season.

Ben camp says biggest concern is weight loss. He has been so driven since season ended. Source says his diet is stricter than Brady. https://t.co/wgmpM7Y9Wu — Ryan Burr (@RyanBurr) July 12, 2021

Well, the team shared a photo of him arriving at training camp Wednesday, and he looks the exact same to me. You can see the photo for yourself below.

I’m not trying to sound mean at all, but what is the difference between Big Ben in the photo above and six months ago?

Can anyone see a serious difference? If there is one, he’s doing a great job of hiding it. To me, he looks damn near the exact same.

Now, that’s not to say that he’s not in better shape. I’m sure he is, but it’s just not very obvious.

Also, Roethlisberger is 39-years-old. Getting into great shape when you’re young is one thing. Getting into elite shape when you’re nearly 40 is a totally different animal.

To say it’s much more difficult is an understatement.

Of course, my opinions on this issue won’t matter at all if Big Ben goes out there and dominates this season. I’m just stating the obvious, which is that I don’t really see a difference at all. Let me know in the comments if you agree.