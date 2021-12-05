Detroit Beats Minnesota 29-27 On Insane Final Play

The Detroit Lions have their first win of the season after beating Minnesota on a wild ending.
With four seconds left in the game and with Detroit down 27-23, Jared Goff slung a game-winning touchdown pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown to win 29-27.
Watch the epic final four seconds of the matchup below.
GOFF TO ST. BROWN AND THE LIONS WIN AT THE BUZZER! #OnePride #MINvsDET pic.twitter.com/duobP8B2ZK
— NFL (@NFL) December 5, 2021
Well, the Lions officially have a win in the books! We’re now 1-10-1! I was literally on the phone with my grandfather right before halftime, and all I said was that I hoped like hell Goff and the rest of Detroit didn’t find a way to blow this game.
Well, not only did the Lions not blow the game, but we managed to earn a win in about the most exciting way possible.
That was one hell of a touchdown grab from St. Brown, and the Lions are no longer winless! Are we any good? No, but at least finishing the season without a win is no longer an option.
Welcome to life as a Lions fan. The highest of highs and the lowest of lows (mostly the latter).
Props to Goff for the great pass and to St. Brown for hauling it in!