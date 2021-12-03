The 0-10-1 Detroit Lions Somehow Still Have A Path To The Playoffs

The Detroit Lions can still make the playoffs.

Going into the team’s Sunday game against the Vikings, the Lions are an abysmal 0-10-1, and are on pace for one of the worst seasons in league history. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yet, they somehow haven’t been completely eliminated from the playoff picture.

@NFLonCBS tweeted out the path for the Lions late Thursday afternoon, and while it seems borderline impossible, it’s real.

Check out what needs to happen in order for the Lions to be playing in the postseason in the tweet below.

We’ve identified a path to the playoffs for the 0-10-1 Lions ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/IrP7ArnRYo — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 2, 2021

If you asked me whether or not a path still existed for the Lions to make the playoffs, I would have bet my life savings the answer was now.

How the hell can a team with zero wins after playing 11 games still be alive? Yet, here we are! It’s apparently a very real path.

Now, do I think the Lions will be able to pull off this impossible task? Absolutely not. We’re probably going to get crushed by the Vikings and that’ll end that.

People often ask how I can manage to be a Lions fan. The answer is actually pretty simple. Once you accept that your team is terrible, you just sit back and smile.

It’s impossible to get upset.

I can’t wait to see how the Lions blow another game this Sunday!