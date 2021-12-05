Nick Saban Drops Incredible ‘Rat Poison’ Line After Beating Georgia

Nick Saban dropped an incredible quote after beating Georgia 42-24.

The Alabama coach is known for ripping the “rat poison” the media feeds his team as they hype up the Crimson Tide, but the roles were reversed Saturday with his guys being the underdogs going into the massive win. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl)

“You guys gave us a lot of positive rat poison. The rat poison you usually give us is usually fatal, but the rat poison you put out there this week was yummy,” Saban told the press after running through Georgia to win the SEC.

You can watch his full comments below.

“The rat poison you put out there this week was yummy.” Nick Saban loves being an underdog 😂 pic.twitter.com/uK2iVkEmHg — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) December 5, 2021

That’s one hell of a quote from Nick Saban, and I love every single word he said. I love every single word!

Everyone thought Alabama was going to lose Saturday. Well, everyone but me thought that. Then, he turned the tables on the Bulldogs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Southeastern Conference (@sec)

Not only did Alabama win, but they absolutely dominated the Crimson Tide the entire game. It was an absolutely unreal performance.

To cap it all off, Saban hit the media with an incredible quote about “rat poison.” Are you not entertained?

Georgia’s entire season was a joke. The Bulldogs were complete frauds. They didn’t play a single team that had at least 10 wins or was a legit playoff contender. Their best win was over Kentucky! Georgia finally plays a good team in Alabama and gets taken to the woodshed. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 5, 2021

Props to Saban for getting the job done and giving people an awesome quote to close out the SEC season.