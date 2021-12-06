Gardner Minshew Shares Awesome Moment With His Dad After Beating The Jets

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew was fired up after beating the Jets 33-18 Sunday.

Minshew was pressed into the starting role with Jalen Hurts out with an injury, and he didn’t disappoint. He threw for 242 yards and two touchdowns on 20/25 passing. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It was a great performance and he was excited to see his dad Flint after the huge win.

WELCOME BACK GARDNER MINSHEW!pic.twitter.com/Nz7HvI6klt — PFF Bet (@PFF_Bet) December 5, 2021

In a video tweeted by @JClarkNBCS, the NFL quarterback passionately embraced and hugged his dad. You can watch the touching moment below.

You want to see how much this win and this moment meant to Gardner Minshew? This is @GardnerMinshew5 after the game with an emotional moment with his dad, who tries to make it to every one of his games

🔥🔥❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/lxOtlBmYrz — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) December 5, 2021

This is the kind of stuff we love to see. This is the kind of stuff that warms our hearts. That’s the kind of passion you simply can’t fake.

For the first time since last season, Minshew got QB1 reps and he didn’t disappoint. He carried the Eagles to a huge win and only threw five incompletions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Philadelphia Eagles (@philadelphiaeagles)

After the game, he was understandably fired up and he wanted to share the moment with his dad. If that doesn’t put a smile on your face, you might want to check to make sure you still have a pulse.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Philadelphia Eagles (@philadelphiaeagles)

Clearly, Gardner and Flint have a great relationship, and it’d be awesome if we could see some more of that in America. Props to both of them.