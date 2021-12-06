Wisconsin Moves Up To 22 In The AP Poll

Wisconsin’s basketball team is on the rise.

The latest AP Poll was released Monday afternoon, and the Badgers came in at 22nd after beating Georgia Tech and Marquette last week. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Wisconsin is currently 7-1 and we’ve strung together five straight impressive wins against solid competition. Clearly, the rest of the country is starting to pay attention.

It’s amazing how many people didn’t think this Wisconsin team would be competitive. Everyone wrote us off before the season started.

I mean, people were talking like we shouldn’t even waste our time trying to play. Our preseason outlook was atrocious.

Well, after eight games, we’re sitting at 7-1 and we’ve forced the entire country to take notice of the noise we’re making.

At this point, you’d have to be living with your head in the sand to not notice what’s going on. That’s just a fact.

Now, we turn our attention to Indiana this Wednesday night. The Hoosiers are the next opponent in our sights, and I think I know how this will end!