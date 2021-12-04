HIGHLIGHTS: Wisconsin Dominates Marquette 89-76

Wisconsin hammered Marquette 89-76 Saturday afternoon.

Going into the game against our in-state rival, I said it was another opportunity to beat a good team and earn another huge victory.

Well, our guys didn’t disappoint because we did more than just take care of business. We dominated the Golden Eagles down the stretch in the second half.

Steven Crowl, Chucky Hepburn, Johnny Davis and Brad Davison combined for a staggering 75 points and that was more than enough to take care of what we needed to get done.

Now, we’re 7-1 and kings of the state. As a Wisconsin fan, I want you all to know that I’m smiling ear-to-ear right now.

Johnny Davis on the #Badgers 7-1 start. “Ain’t nothing surprising about this. Every time we step on the floor, we expect to win.” — Evan Flood (@Evan_Flood) December 4, 2021

Everyone counted out this team before the season started. Nobody wanted to give us the time of day. Everyone thought we’d be terrible.

Well, if this is what being terrible is, sign me up all day long!

I’m so damn proud of this team. We’ve blocked out the noise, faced the tasks at hand and we’ve exceeded all expectations.

Per usual, Wisconsin does best when nobody pays any attention to us.

Now, we turn our attention to Indiana. Let’s get after it!